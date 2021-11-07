Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.45.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PLYA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 7,838 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $69,836.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $288,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,433 shares of company stock worth $917,897. Company insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 45,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,057 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 247,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 311,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 34,414 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $522,000. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLYA traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $8.90. 1,329,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,219. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day moving average of $7.48. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $9.46.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 76.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

