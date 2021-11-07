Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Raymond James

Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reiterated by Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$28.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 48.46% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Polaris Infrastructure’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Shares of PIF stock opened at C$18.86 on Friday. Polaris Infrastructure has a 52-week low of C$13.81 and a 52-week high of C$24.41. The stock has a market cap of C$366.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.48, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$17.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.47.

Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Polaris Infrastructure will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Polaris Infrastructure Inc acquires, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua. It also operates run-of-river (ROR) hydro facility of 5 MW in Canchayllo, Peru; and 2 ROR hydro projects with the capacity of approximately 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) in Peru.

