Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.460-$14.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $14.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

POOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Pool from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $459.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $516.29.

POOL stock traded down $4.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $517.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,264. The company has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 0.87. Pool has a 12 month low of $305.47 and a 12 month high of $528.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $475.93 and its 200-day moving average is $460.63.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.16% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Pool will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Pool’s payout ratio is 38.00%.

In other news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total value of $815,455.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

