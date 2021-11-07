Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Achieves Market Cap of $38.48 Million

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 7th. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $13.46 or 0.00020637 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Poolz Finance has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar. Poolz Finance has a market cap of $38.48 million and $2.69 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001535 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.38 or 0.00080324 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.08 or 0.00082924 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.04 or 0.00096669 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,367.72 or 1.00239785 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,659.46 or 0.07145167 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00021138 BTC.

Poolz Finance Coin Profile

Poolz Finance’s launch date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,859,359 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poolz Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Poolz Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

