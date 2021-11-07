PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

PWFL stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,107. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $245.66 million, a PE ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 1.78. PowerFleet has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $9.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.95.

Get PowerFleet alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PowerFleet stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.05% of PowerFleet worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 55.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PowerFleet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

About PowerFleet

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.