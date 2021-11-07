PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 93.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 392,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,625,201 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in PPD were worth $18,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPD. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of PPD by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 14,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PPD by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 15,164 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of PPD by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 6,942 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of PPD during the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPD by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 133,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after buying an additional 60,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Get PPD alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on PPD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of PPD opened at $47.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.27, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.87 and a 200-day moving average of $46.40. PPD, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.54 and a 52 week high of $47.40.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. PPD had a negative return on equity of 89.48% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPD, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

About PPD

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD).

Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.