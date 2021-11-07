Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) PT Raised to C$155.00 at National Bank Financial

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$155.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.54% from the stock’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PBH. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Premium Brands from C$149.00 to C$156.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$127.00 price objective on shares of Premium Brands in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Premium Brands from C$148.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Premium Brands from C$123.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Premium Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$145.14.

PBH stock opened at C$136.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.41, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$133.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$127.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.94 billion and a PE ratio of 54.00. Premium Brands has a 1 year low of C$94.56 and a 1 year high of C$137.00.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.18 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Premium Brands will post 5.5999999 EPS for the current year.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

