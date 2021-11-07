PRIA (PRIA) Price Up 9.1% This Week

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. PRIA has a total market capitalization of $238,504.14 and $3.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PRIA has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. One PRIA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.44 or 0.00005556 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PRIA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00052180 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $158.66 or 0.00256327 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000556 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.57 or 0.00102695 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00011956 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004527 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About PRIA

PRIA is a coin. PRIA’s official website is pria.eth.link . PRIA’s official Twitter account is @defi_labs_

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIA is an ERC20 token that is exploring beyond the concepts of hyper-deflation. As such, PRIA follows an unprecedented ultra-deflationary monetary policy that is fully automated. Macro contractions and expansions are fully dictated by the smart contract and trading volume. This monetary policy seeks to create an environment where inflation arbitrage is made accessible to all market participants. “

PRIA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PRIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRIA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.