Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stock Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,591,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,812 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 7.88% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $290,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at $73,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at $168,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 8.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at $197,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $20.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 2.47. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $22.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.40.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The company had revenue of $283.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $122,850,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MGY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

