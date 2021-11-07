Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stake in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,381,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 99,740 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 8.65% of PS Business Parks worth $352,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 17,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,678,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,020,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,071,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in PS Business Parks by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,366,000 after purchasing an additional 60,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in PS Business Parks by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

PSB opened at $179.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.32. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.13 and a 1 year high of $181.89. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 0.50.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). PS Business Parks had a net margin of 46.61% and a return on equity of 19.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is 63.93%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PSB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PS Business Parks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

