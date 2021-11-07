Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $364.51 Million Stake in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) by 10.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,235,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,872,580 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.14% of Constellium worth $364,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellium during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellium during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Constellium during the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Constellium during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Constellium during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CSTM opened at $19.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.43 and its 200 day moving average is $18.68. Constellium SE has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $21.59.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 249.43%. Constellium’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that Constellium SE will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Constellium from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Constellium in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Constellium from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

