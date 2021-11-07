Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $373.33 Million Stock Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,826,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266,907 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 3.43% of Regency Centers worth $373,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,332,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,995,000 after acquiring an additional 319,379 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,775,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,015,000 after buying an additional 25,863 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,720,000 after buying an additional 989,151 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,452,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,188,000 after buying an additional 66,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,346,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,925,000 after buying an additional 19,106 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $68,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 3,322 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $232,938.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,049 shares of company stock worth $6,793,636 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

REG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist increased their target price on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

NASDAQ:REG opened at $75.95 on Friday. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $33.29 and a 12-month high of $78.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.44.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 21.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.68%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

