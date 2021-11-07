Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stock Position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,921,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 389,279 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $310,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 5.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 23,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on MRTX shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $205.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.92.

MRTX stock opened at $163.89 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.46 and a fifty-two week high of $249.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.83). On average, analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

