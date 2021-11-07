Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 74,725 Shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,796,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,725 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.07% of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics worth $338,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the second quarter worth approximately $2,064,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the second quarter worth approximately $1,526,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 48.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 723,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,496,000 after acquiring an additional 237,055 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the second quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the second quarter worth approximately $2,592,000.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 4,000 shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $80,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,489.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 25,300,000 shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $425,040,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,428,579 shares of company stock worth $427,597,067 in the last 90 days.

OCDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

NASDAQ:OCDX opened at $19.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.31. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $15.14 and a 52-week high of $22.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.37 and a 200 day moving average of $20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Equities analysts forecast that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

