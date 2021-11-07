Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 805,858 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,885,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 805,858 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.75% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $322,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,586,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,017,847,000 after acquiring an additional 24,956,911 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,765,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,297,561,000 after buying an additional 559,574 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 29,361,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $907,489,000 after buying an additional 7,331,600 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,827,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $682,800,000 after buying an additional 2,543,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,110,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $617,658,000 after buying an additional 1,076,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $43.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.01 and a 200-day moving average of $35.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $16.36 and a 1-year high of $44.10.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 21.13%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.4731 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.82%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNQ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.90.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

