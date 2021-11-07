Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.63 Billion

Analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) will post $3.63 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Principal Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.40 billion and the highest is $3.87 billion. Principal Financial Group reported sales of $3.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will report full year sales of $13.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.74 billion to $14.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $15.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.65 billion to $16.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Principal Financial Group.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.30.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $68.95 on Thursday. Principal Financial Group has a 12 month low of $41.13 and a 12 month high of $70.34. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.66 and a 200-day moving average of $64.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 51.01%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 58.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 105.4% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Principal Financial Group (PFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.