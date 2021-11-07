Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Private Bancorp of America Inc. is the holding company for CalPrivate Bank. It provides banking services including Internet banking, retirement accounts, credit card, merchant banking facilities to individuals and businesses. Private Bancorp of America Inc. is based in La Jolla, California. “

Private Bancorp of America stock opened at $26.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.12 and a 200-day moving average of $24.82. Private Bancorp of America has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $27.51. The company has a market capitalization of $151.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.54.

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Private Bancorp of America will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Private Bancorp of America Company Profile

Private Bancorp of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions. Through its bank subsidiary, it provides deposit and loan services. It also specializes in making loans on commercial real estate, as well as small to mid-sized business loans. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Commercial, Small Business Administration (SBA), and Consumer.

