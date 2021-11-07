Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Releases Earnings Results

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $131.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.36 million. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Procore Technologies updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Procore Technologies stock traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,090,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,452. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.73. Procore Technologies has a 12-month low of $78.96 and a 12-month high of $108.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05.

In related news, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $49,552.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $139,496.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,611,855.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,525 shares of company stock valued at $3,186,441.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Procore Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 386,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,657,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of Procore Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PCOR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.57.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

