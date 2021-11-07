Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) Downgraded by Stephens to “Equal Weight”

Stephens cut shares of Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PROG. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Progenity from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progenity from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Progenity in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.79.

NASDAQ PROG opened at $3.52 on Thursday. Progenity has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $7.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of -0.01.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.99 million. Equities research analysts expect that Progenity will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progenity during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progenity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progenity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progenity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progenity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

