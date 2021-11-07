Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.510-$0.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $507 million-$514 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $519.14 million.Progyny also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.01-$0.03 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Progyny in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Progyny from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Progyny stock traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.87. 2,964,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,881. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.27. Progyny has a fifty-two week low of $25.74 and a fifty-two week high of $68.32. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 80.60 and a beta of 1.69.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Progyny had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $122.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Progyny’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $365,936.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Peter Anevski sold 63,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total value of $3,291,750.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 646,182 shares of company stock worth $37,025,286. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Progyny stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 41.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 689,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,480 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.77% of Progyny worth $40,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

