Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.510-$0.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $507 million-$514 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $519.14 million.Progyny also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.01-$0.03 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progyny from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progyny presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Shares of PGNY stock traded up $2.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,964,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,881. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 80.60 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.15 and a 200-day moving average of $57.27. Progyny has a 52 week low of $25.74 and a 52 week high of $68.32.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Progyny had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Progyny’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Progyny news, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 21,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $1,362,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $365,936.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 646,182 shares of company stock worth $37,025,286. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Progyny stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 41.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 689,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,480 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.77% of Progyny worth $40,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

