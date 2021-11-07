ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.77

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.77 and traded as high as $5.85. ProPhase Labs shares last traded at $5.82, with a volume of 34,123 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PRPH shares. TheStreet lowered ProPhase Labs from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ProPhase Labs from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Dawson James lowered ProPhase Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.78. The stock has a market cap of $88.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.10 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 million. ProPhase Labs had a positive return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 5.16%. On average, research analysts expect that ProPhase Labs, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 165.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 29,008 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in ProPhase Labs in the second quarter valued at $177,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in ProPhase Labs in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 26.0% in the second quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 123,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 26.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 21,622 shares during the last quarter. 10.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH)

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.

