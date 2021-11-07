ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €18.50 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) has been given a €18.50 ($21.76) price objective by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.68% from the company’s previous close.

PSM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €17.70 ($20.82) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ProSiebenSat.1 Media currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €19.65 ($23.12).

Shares of ETR PSM opened at €15.08 ($17.74) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €15.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is €16.55. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.90. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12-month low of €11.01 ($12.95) and a 12-month high of €19.00 ($22.35).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

