Proton Price Reaches $0.0336 on Major Exchanges (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 7th. Proton has a total market cap of $282.80 million and $14.77 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Proton has traded up 25.8% against the dollar. One Proton coin can currently be bought for $0.0336 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Proton alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00051884 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $161.10 or 0.00258845 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000574 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.39 or 0.00101846 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00011891 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004492 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Proton

Proton (XPR) is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 12,273,825,982 coins and its circulating supply is 8,410,259,687 coins. Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com . The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Proton Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.