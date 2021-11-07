ProVen Growth & Income VCT PLC (LON:PGOO) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.50

ProVen Growth & Income VCT PLC (LON:PGOO) announced a dividend on Friday, November 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of PGOO opened at GBX 60.50 ($0.79) on Friday. ProVen Growth & Income VCT has a 1-year low of GBX 48.50 ($0.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 61 ($0.80). The stock has a market cap of £153.39 million and a PE ratio of 8.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 57.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 57.41.
About ProVen Growth & Income VCT
