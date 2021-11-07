ProVen Growth & Income VCT PLC (LON:PGOO) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.50

ProVen Growth & Income VCT PLC (LON:PGOO) announced a dividend on Friday, November 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of PGOO opened at GBX 60.50 ($0.79) on Friday. ProVen Growth & Income VCT has a 1-year low of GBX 48.50 ($0.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 61 ($0.80). The stock has a market cap of £153.39 million and a PE ratio of 8.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 57.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 57.41.

About ProVen Growth & Income VCT

ProVen Growth & Income VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in expansion and management buyouts. It does not invest in start ups. It seeks to invest in SMEs in United Kingdom. It's holding period is from three to four years.

