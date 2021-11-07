Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Earns “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Proximus in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Sell.

OTCMKTS:BGAOY opened at $3.75 on Thursday. Proximus has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $4.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.01.

Proximus SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates its business through the following segments: Consumer Business Unit (CBU); Enterprise Business Unit (EBU); Technology Unit (TEC); Wholesale Unit (WU); International Carrier Services (ICS); and Staff and Support (S&S). The CBU segment sells voice products and services, internet and television, both on fixed mobile networks.

