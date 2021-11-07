Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 81,875 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 644,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,875 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.10% of ViacomCBS worth $29,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $36.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.53. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.78 and a 12-month high of $101.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. ViacomCBS’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VIAC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ViacomCBS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.65.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.