Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 367,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,511 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $24,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Yum China by 526.3% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 129.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on YUMC. Macquarie lowered Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.77.

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $57.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.26. The firm has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.77. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.53 and a 52 week high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.