Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 391,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $30,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 82.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,583,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $435,983,000 after buying an additional 2,521,841 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,668,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,941,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,454 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 17.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,044,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $548,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Valero Energy by 15.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,094,000 after purchasing an additional 703,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Valero Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,316,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,210,961,000 after purchasing an additional 669,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VLO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.43.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $77.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.31 and a 200 day moving average of $73.10. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $37.97 and a 1 year high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.64%.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

