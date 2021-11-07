Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 82,551 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Quest Diagnostics worth $25,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,209,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $819,442,000 after acquiring an additional 145,692 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,480,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $459,317,000 after purchasing an additional 141,643 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,165,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $417,717,000 after purchasing an additional 240,413 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 6.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,084,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $407,003,000 after purchasing an additional 180,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 9.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,572,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $338,615,000 after purchasing an additional 223,054 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on DGX. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.36.

DGX opened at $140.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $113.36 and a 1-year high of $160.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.54.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.89%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

