Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 42,743 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,403 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 42,743 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Hologic worth $23,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Hologic by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,644 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 10,044 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Hologic by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 8,359 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its holdings in Hologic by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 11,147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Hologic by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,253,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,845,000 after purchasing an additional 211,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $68.97 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $60.10 and a one year high of $85.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.51 and its 200 day moving average is $70.70. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. Hologic had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 57.61%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.83.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

