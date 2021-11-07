PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $464.13 Million

Wall Street analysts expect PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to post sales of $464.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PTC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $447.70 million to $484.70 million. PTC reported sales of $429.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC will report full year sales of $1.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PTC.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $480.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.30 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.82%. PTC’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on PTC from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of PTC by 2.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 611,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,267,000 after acquiring an additional 13,925 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 5.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of PTC by 25.4% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 155,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,683,000 after purchasing an additional 31,579 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the third quarter worth $3,691,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of PTC by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

PTC stock traded up $5.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,047,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,381. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. PTC has a fifty-two week low of $89.99 and a fifty-two week high of $153.73.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

