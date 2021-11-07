Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 124 Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,837 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in ePlus were worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLUS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ePlus by 102.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in ePlus by 1,456.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ePlus by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in ePlus in the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in ePlus in the first quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.15, for a total transaction of $644,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total value of $412,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,250 shares of company stock worth $1,385,598 in the last ninety days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Sidoti raised ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of PLUS opened at $122.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ePlus inc. has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $122.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.74.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.34. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $416.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.20 million. Analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

