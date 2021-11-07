Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Position in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,171 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.19% of Tenneco worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenneco by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,538,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $164,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169,069 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenneco by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,639,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,626,000 after purchasing an additional 477,354 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenneco by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,134,000 after buying an additional 677,886 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Tenneco by 237.3% in the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,100,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,575,000 after buying an additional 1,477,540 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Tenneco by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,605,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,026,000 after buying an additional 909,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on TEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

In related news, Director Jane L. Warner acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.80 per share, with a total value of $276,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 77,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEN opened at $12.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Tenneco Inc. has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $22.75. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.43.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 233.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tenneco Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.