Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $3.01 Million Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 3,684.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,431 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,442 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Perficient were worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 8,756 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 227.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 344 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,990 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 12,419 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $1,244,383.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 402,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,364,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 35,000 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $3,550,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

PRFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Perficient from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.17.

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $148.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 90.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.61 and its 200 day moving average is $96.27. Perficient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.52 and a 12 month high of $153.28.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.51 million. Perficient had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.84%. Perficient’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

