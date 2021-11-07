Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 124 Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,837 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in ePlus were worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ePlus by 25.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in ePlus by 16.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ePlus by 5.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,963 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,886 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in ePlus by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,108,000 after acquiring an additional 18,197 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in ePlus by 16.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get ePlus alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.15, for a total transaction of $644,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total value of $412,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,250 shares of company stock worth $1,385,598 in the last ninety days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ePlus stock opened at $122.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.74. ePlus inc. has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $122.69.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.34. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $416.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ePlus inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

PLUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

ePlus Profile

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS).

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.