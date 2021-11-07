Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 36,442 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 3,684.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,431 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after buying an additional 36,442 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Perficient were worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,940 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $27,578,000 after buying an additional 26,759 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $551,000. Paradiem LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,682,000. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 1,600.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 633,968 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $50,984,000 after purchasing an additional 596,682 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,045,550 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $84,083,000 after purchasing an additional 22,021 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perficient stock opened at $148.24 on Friday. Perficient, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.52 and a 1-year high of $153.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.27.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.51 million. Perficient had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRFT. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.17.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 12,419 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $1,244,383.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,364,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 35,000 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $3,550,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

