Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Stock Holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,071 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 9.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the second quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

CHCT opened at $47.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.82, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.52. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $52.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.43.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 4.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

