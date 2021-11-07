Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 10,171 Shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,171 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.19% of Tenneco worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tenneco by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,538,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $164,963,000 after buying an additional 3,169,069 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tenneco by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,639,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,626,000 after buying an additional 477,354 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tenneco by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,134,000 after buying an additional 677,886 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp increased its stake in Tenneco by 237.3% in the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,100,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,575,000 after buying an additional 1,477,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Tenneco by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,605,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,026,000 after buying an additional 909,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenneco alerts:

TEN opened at $12.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.21 and a 200 day moving average of $15.70. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.43. Tenneco Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.68.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 233.09%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Tenneco’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tenneco Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jane L. Warner purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.80 per share, with a total value of $276,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,107.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Tenneco from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Tenneco Profile

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.