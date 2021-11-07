PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.40 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) to announce $2.40 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for PVH’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.39 billion and the highest is $2.42 billion. PVH reported sales of $2.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PVH will report full year sales of $9.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.05 billion to $9.19 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.42 billion to $10.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PVH.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.42%. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PVH. Barclays raised PVH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PVH from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of PVH from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.15.

Shares of PVH traded up $3.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $122.91. The stock had a trading volume of 890,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,821. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.36 and its 200 day moving average is $109.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PVH has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $125.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%.

In other news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 12,070 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $1,459,987.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 139,222 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $16,696,894.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,864 shares of company stock valued at $18,833,155 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in PVH by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PVH by 8.7% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,768,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $835,827,000 after purchasing an additional 618,798 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in PVH by 2.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PVH by 10.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 225,544 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,267,000 after purchasing an additional 21,616 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in PVH by 12.7% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 933,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,641,000 after purchasing an additional 105,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PVH (PVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.