Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:FSFG)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for First Savings Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.67. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Savings Financial Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Savings Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSFG opened at $27.82 on Friday. First Savings Financial Group has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $198.36 million, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 11.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 177.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 525.1% in the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 27,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 23,171 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 200.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 200.0% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 28,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN boosted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 194.3% in the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 156,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after buying an additional 103,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

