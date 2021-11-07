Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Varonis Systems, Inc. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Varonis Systems in a report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.28). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Varonis Systems’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.45 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.38% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. Varonis Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VRNS. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $62.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.53 and its 200-day moving average is $58.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -57.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Varonis Systems has a 12-month low of $37.89 and a 12-month high of $75.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 40.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Varonis Systems by 12.3% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Varonis Systems by 15.4% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 803,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,902,000 after acquiring an additional 107,520 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Varonis Systems by 2.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Varonis Systems by 8.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 31,072 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.03, for a total value of $2,269,188.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 547,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,957,415.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $92,145.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,085 shares of company stock worth $13,987,408 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

