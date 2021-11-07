Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Kennametal Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:KMT)

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Kennametal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kennametal’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $483.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.30 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 5.84%. Kennametal’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

KMT has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Kennametal in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kennametal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kennametal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

Kennametal stock opened at $38.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.08. Kennametal has a 12 month low of $29.58 and a 12 month high of $43.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is presently 60.15%.

Kennametal announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,071,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,938,000 after acquiring an additional 134,309 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Kennametal by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,626,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,946,000 after purchasing an additional 559,935 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Kennametal by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,256,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,963 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kennametal by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,570,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,989,000 after purchasing an additional 394,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Kennametal by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,518,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,454,000 after buying an additional 37,263 shares during the last quarter.

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

