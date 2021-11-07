Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Lifted by Analyst

Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research note issued on Thursday, November 4th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.15.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Goodrich Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 90.06% and a negative net margin of 39.91%.

GDP has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist lifted their price objective on Goodrich Petroleum from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Goodrich Petroleum from $20.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GDP opened at $21.50 on Friday. Goodrich Petroleum has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $26.66. The company has a market cap of $290.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Goodrich Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 45.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Goodrich Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $1,780,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goodrich Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C sold 366,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $6,959,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Goodrich Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas on properties. It holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

