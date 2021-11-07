Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Assurant, Inc. Decreased by William Blair (NYSE:AIZ)

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Assurant in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.40. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating and a $152.41 price objective on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Assurant’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.90 EPS.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.49). Assurant had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 9.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Assurant in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.34.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $162.54 on Friday. Assurant has a 12-month low of $121.55 and a 12-month high of $172.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 1,095.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

