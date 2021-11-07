Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Decreased by KeyCorp

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Clearwater Paper in a report released on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.83. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Clearwater Paper’s FY2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CLW. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

NYSE CLW opened at $38.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $644.07 million, a PE ratio of -41.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Clearwater Paper has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $45.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.95 and a 200-day moving average of $32.53.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Clearwater Paper had a positive return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Clearwater Paper by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clearwater Paper during the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Clearwater Paper during the 3rd quarter worth $742,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Clearwater Paper during the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

