Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,199 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $5,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 46.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 27,692 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 4.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 9.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.7% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 36,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,619,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 10.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 41,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Summit Insights downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday. Argus cut Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Qorvo from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Qorvo from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.61.

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $219,784.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total value of $885,002.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,510 shares in the company, valued at $28,089,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,551 shares of company stock worth $1,757,560. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

QRVO opened at $156.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.34. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.10.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

