Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) PT Lowered to $170.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $175.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qorvo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $202.61.

Qorvo stock opened at $156.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.37. Qorvo has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $356,448.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,890,040.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $219,784.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,560 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 46.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 27,692 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 4.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 67.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 4.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 9.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

