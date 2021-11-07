Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $449.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

KWR traded up $10.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $270.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,779. Quaker Chemical has a 52 week low of $210.71 and a 52 week high of $301.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $246.23 and its 200-day moving average is $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 1.47.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Quaker Chemical stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.32% of Quaker Chemical worth $13,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KWR. Zacks Investment Research cut Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.50.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corp. is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

