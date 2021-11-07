QUALCOMM’s (QCOM) Hold Rating Reiterated at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated their hold rating on shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $156.00 price target on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna restated a hold rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $174.92.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $163.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $183.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $168.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.57.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,506,647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,790,125,000 after acquiring an additional 490,457 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,017,712 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,567,796,000 after acquiring an additional 251,277 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,180,842 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,169,797,000 after acquiring an additional 410,004 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,519,470 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,360,618,000 after acquiring an additional 181,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

